Iranian strikes near Israel's main nuclear research centre injure dozens, rescue services say, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 22-03-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 03:12 IST
Iranian strikes near Israel's main nuclear research centre injure dozens, rescue services say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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