Tragedy in Sudan: Hospital Strike Claims Lives

A devastating strike on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur, Sudan, has claimed the lives of at least 64 individuals, including children, healthcare workers, and patients, as reported by the World Health Organization.

The incident, which took place on Friday, has left the hospital inoperable, cutting off crucial medical services to residents in the area.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the dire impact of this attack in a public statement on social media platform X. This tragedy underscores the vulnerability of medical facilities in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)