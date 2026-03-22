Tragedy in Sudan: Hospital Strike Claims Lives
A recent strike on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur, Sudan, resulted in the loss of at least 64 lives, including children, medical staff, and patients. This tragic incident has left the hospital non-functional, severely impacting availability of essential medical services in the city, according to the World Health Organization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 03:17 IST
A devastating strike on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur, Sudan, has claimed the lives of at least 64 individuals, including children, healthcare workers, and patients, as reported by the World Health Organization.
The incident, which took place on Friday, has left the hospital inoperable, cutting off crucial medical services to residents in the area.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the dire impact of this attack in a public statement on social media platform X. This tragedy underscores the vulnerability of medical facilities in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)