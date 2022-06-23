Romanian govt to offer fuel rebate to cushion rising prices

Romania will introduce a rebate of 0.50 lei ($0.1064) per litre of transport fuel to help drivers cope with soaring pump prices, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday. The measure, to apply for three months and similar to rebates offered by other European Union states like France and Spain, is expected to cost 2 billion lei, Ciuca said, with half of the total coming from the state budget.

The rebate is the latest in a series of support measures announced by the coalition government to help households and industries cope with double-digit inflation. In May, it passed measures worth 1.1 billion euros, including one-off payments to low-income pensioners, adding to a series of grants, vouchers and subsidies worth 3.50 billion euros for low-income households and key industries approved in April.

The government has also capped prices for electricity and gas bills for households and other clients until March 2023. In May, Romania's central bank raised interest rates by a bigger than expected 75 basis points to 3.75% and said it expected supply-side shocks amplified by the war in Ukraine to keep inflation in double-digits until the second half of 2023. ($1 = 4.7009 lei)

