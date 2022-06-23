Ecuador indigenous protests in stalemate with govt; oil output halved

Efforts to end protests in Ecuador were at a stalemate on Thursday as the government of President Guillermo Lasso refused to end emergency measures as demanded by largely indigenous demonstrators and state-run oil company Petroecuador reported its production is down by almost half.

Disquiet over prices for fuel, food and other basics has exploded into sometimes violent protests across the country since June 13, prompting Lasso to declare a state of exception across six provinces, including that of capital Quito. The demonstrations - longer-lasting and larger than marches over fuel prices in October last year - are testing Lasso's ability to restart the country's economy and kick-start employment.

Lasso, has an adversarial relationship with the national assembly, whose lawmakers have blocked his proposals, and he has struggled to contain rising violence he blames on drug gangs. "It isn't possible to lift the state of exception," Government Minister Francisco Jimenez told local radio, adding the government is complying with some of the protesters' requests, including subsidized fertilizers, forgiving bank debts and increasing budgets for health and education.

During the protests, demonstrators have entered flower farms and oil blocks, causing damage in places and negatively impacting crude production. "We've lost generation plants, secondary pipelines, collection stations, and the Trans-Ecuadorian pipeline (SOTE) has no crude to pump," Petroecuador's manager Italo Cedeno told local radio.

Protest leaders have denounced police violence during the demonstrations, with one protester named as Byron Guatatoca killed after being struck in the head by a tear gas canister. Another protester was killed last week after falling into a ravine, and the health ministry has said two people have died in ambulances delayed by road blockades.

Though the government has called for dialogue, Ecuador's largest indigenous group, CONAIE, has dismissed talks while security forces are allowed to repress protests. The president tested positive for coronavirus late on Wednesday, according to the government.

