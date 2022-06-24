EU needs to buy energy collectively to avert winter crisis, Belgian PM says

EU countries need to start buying energy collectively and to implement price caps on gas to avert a major crisis in the coming winter, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

"We need to form an energy bloc. If we all operate on our own, we will go down on our own", De Croo said before a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels.

"We need to start buying energy collectively, we need to implement price caps and we need to make plans together to get through the winter."

