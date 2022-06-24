Germany FinMins plans aid for energy-intensive industry - Sueddeutsche
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning to provide several billion euros in tax relief to the energy-intensive industry in the coming two years, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing a ministry paper.
The aid would amount to some 2.9 billion euros ($3.05 billion) annually in the years 2023 and 2024, Sueddeutsche reported.
($1 = 0.9501 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sueddeutsche Zeitung
- Christian Lindner
- German
Advertisement