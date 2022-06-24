Germany FinMins plans aid for energy-intensive industry - Sueddeutsche

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning to provide several billion euros in tax relief to the energy-intensive industry in the coming two years, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing a ministry paper.

The aid would amount to some 2.9 billion euros ($3.05 billion) annually in the years 2023 and 2024, Sueddeutsche reported.

($1 = 0.9501 euros)

