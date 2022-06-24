Talk to rebels, don't challenge them: Sena MLA Jadhav tells Raut
Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to communicate with the rebel legislators instead of challenging them.Communicate with the rebels, find out if their grievances are genuine. Jadhav is one of the few MLAs who have not joined the rebel camp led by senior Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde.
