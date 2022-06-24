Left Menu

Talk to rebels, don't challenge them: Sena MLA Jadhav tells Raut

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to communicate with the rebel legislators instead of challenging them.Communicate with the rebels, find out if their grievances are genuine. Jadhav is one of the few MLAs who have not joined the rebel camp led by senior Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to communicate with the rebel legislators instead of ''challenging'' them.

''Communicate with the rebels, find out if their grievances are genuine. Differences can be resolved through communication,'' Jadhav, MLA from Chiplun, told reporters. Jadhav is one of the few MLAs who have not joined the rebel camp led by senior Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde.

