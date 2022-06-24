Talk to rebels, don't challenge them: Sena MLA Jadhav tells Raut

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to communicate with the rebel legislators instead of ''challenging'' them.

''Communicate with the rebels, find out if their grievances are genuine. Differences can be resolved through communication,'' Jadhav, MLA from Chiplun, told reporters. Jadhav is one of the few MLAs who have not joined the rebel camp led by senior Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)