Haryana govt to promote pulses, oilseeds in place of bajra in 7 districts

Under the crop diversification scheme, the state government has decided to promote pulses and oilseeds crops in place of bajra in seven districts of south Haryana.These districts are Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh. The scheme has set a target to grow pulses and oilseed crops at a minimum of 1 lakh acre of land across the state, an official statement said here on Friday.The central government has increased the minimum support price for pulses and oilseeds, the statement quoted Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sumita Misra as saying.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has increased the minimum support price for pulses and oilseeds, the statement quoted Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sumita Misra as saying. She said that under this scheme, pulses include moong, Arhar and Urad, and oilseed crops, including castor, groundnut and sesame can be cultivated. Financial assistance of Rs. 4,000 per acre will also be provided to the farmers under the scheme. For this, farmers will have to first register on the ''Meri Fasal Mera Byora'' portal and the amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers after verification, she said.

Information about new varieties of crops and modern technology is being provided to the farmers, she added.

The statement said that growing pulses will improve the health of the soil and increase fertility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

