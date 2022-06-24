Agriculture has seen turnaround in Telangana due to efforts of state govt: Minister

Agriculture in Telangana has seen a turnaround after state formation in 2014 due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Sports, Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Friday.

Goud, who was speaking at a preparatory meeting for the rainy season crop for farmers in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts, spoke about the problems faced in agriculture sector in Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh, a release said.

He spoke about the discrimination against Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh before 2014.

Agriculture has witnessed a major positive change in Telangana with supply of 24x7 free power supply and provision of abundant irrigation facilities to the farmers, he said.

He said farmers should now look at modernisation in agriculture and officials should also be accessible to the ryots.

Alleging that the national parties -- BJP and Congress -- indulged in politics in the name of religion and caste, he said people should not fall in the trap of communal politics.

