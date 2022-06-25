Assam flood: Locals take shelter on embankments, highways in Nagaon

With more than 5.03 lakh affected people due to floods, many people took shelter on embankments and highways as several areas under Assam's Nagaon district continue to remain inundated. The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim as more than 5.03 lakh people in the district are still affected.

Many areas under the Raha revenue circle in the Nagaon district are still under flood waters. Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of floods.

In the Nagaon district, children are participating in preschool activities in the relief camp itself. "We're making children participate in preschool activities in relief camp (Nagaon) itself, with morning prayers, physical exercises, drawings. Union Min Sarbananda Sonowal visited this camp earlier," NP Doley, Integrated Child Development Services supervisor told ANI. The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday as 45.34 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge.

As many as 10 people's lives were lost in the last 24 hours taking the total number of casualties to 117. Out of 117 deaths, 100 people died in the flood and 17 died in the landslide. Two drones have been deployed in Silchar of Cachar district for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas.

85.2 MT of GR items including packaged drinking water, rice, etc. were air transported today from Guwahati and Jorhat to Silchar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.

A total of 33,03,316 people of 3,510 villages in 28 districts have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours while 91658.49 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods. "717 relief camps and 409 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 2,65,788 inmates are staying in these relief camps. The situation emerging due to incessant rains is under close watch", stated the official release.

The flood situation in Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters. The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas. (ANI)

