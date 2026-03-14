Where Congress stops thinking, we start working from there: Modi in Assam's Silchar.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:01 IST
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- India
Where Congress stops thinking, we start working from there: Modi in Assam's Silchar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Assam
- Silchar
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- developmental agendas
- BJP
- administration
- progress
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