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Rail Prahari Nabs Notorious Bihar Train Gang

A Bihar-based gang involved in drugging and looting train passengers was busted by the Railway Protection Force. The gang operated on trains between Mangaluru and Kozhikode. Three suspects were arrested, and stolen valuables were recovered. The operation was named 'Rail Prahari,' and investigation efforts were led by RPF Inspector Varghese J.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:26 IST
Rail Prahari Nabs Notorious Bihar Train Gang
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  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully dismantled a notorious Bihar-based gang accused of drugging and robbing train passengers, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Suspects Abdulla, Muhammed Mahamood Alam, and Muhammed Safar are believed to have targeted a co-passenger on the Malabar Express on March 13, using sedative-laced biscuits to incapacitate him and then steal his valuables, including cash and electronic devices.

RPF Inspector Varghese J spearheaded efforts capturing the trio after an analysis of CCTV footage and subsequent searches in Kozhikode. Officials recovered the stolen goods along with additional suspect items from the gang during their arrest, marking the end of the operation 'Rail Prahari.' They are set to appear in court following their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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