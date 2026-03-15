Rail Prahari Nabs Notorious Bihar Train Gang

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully dismantled a notorious Bihar-based gang accused of drugging and robbing train passengers, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Suspects Abdulla, Muhammed Mahamood Alam, and Muhammed Safar are believed to have targeted a co-passenger on the Malabar Express on March 13, using sedative-laced biscuits to incapacitate him and then steal his valuables, including cash and electronic devices.

RPF Inspector Varghese J spearheaded efforts capturing the trio after an analysis of CCTV footage and subsequent searches in Kozhikode. Officials recovered the stolen goods along with additional suspect items from the gang during their arrest, marking the end of the operation 'Rail Prahari.' They are set to appear in court following their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)