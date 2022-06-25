Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against 4 people in fake currency, gold seizure case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet against four accused on Friday in a case related to the seizure of fake Indian currency and gold at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet against four accused on Friday in a case related to the seizure of fake Indian currency and gold at Indira Gandhi International Airport here. The chargesheet was filed before Special NIA Court, New Delhi against Mohd Shahjan, a resident of Bulandshahr, Amir-Ul-Haq, a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj, Abdul Wahid alias Saddam, a resident of Delhi's Chand Bagh and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of IPC, section 16 and 18 of UA(P) Act 1967.

According to NIA, the case pertains to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 10 Lakhs and 175 gm of gold by customs officials at IGI Airport, New Delhi from Mohd Shahjan who had arrived from Ras-al-Khaimah airport (UAE) on January 12. This case was registered by NIA on February 8. NIA investigation revealed that the accused Mohd Shahjan had conspired with accused persons based in India and abroad and knowingly smuggled fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and gold to India.

His travel was facilitated by accused Amir-ul-Haq who had arranged for his visa and tickets to Dubai. Amir-ul-Haq had received accused Amandeep Singh, along with his consignment, and was waiting at the airport to receive Mohd Shahjan for the consignment of FICN and gold when he was apprehended by Customs officials. Accused Abdul Wahid alias Saddam used to provide funds for the visa and tickets of the human couriers involved in smuggling of FICN and gold to India and also used to dispose of the consignments received as per the directions received from Dubai-based co-conspirators, said NIA.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

