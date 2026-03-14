Tragic Journey: Ludhiana Youth Deceived into Russian Army
Samarjeet Singh, a 21-year-old from Ludhiana, was deceived into joining the Russian army under false job promises and died on the frontline. His family alleges exploitation by agents and claims no prior military training. Efforts to seek help from Indian leaders were unsuccessful, and no compensation has been offered.
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- India
A 21-year-old man from Ludhiana has tragically died after being deceived into joining the Russian army under the false promise of a job. Samarjeet Singh was sent to the frontline of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war without any military training, his family reports.
Samarjeet's father, Charanjit Singh, criticized agents for luring young men to Russia with fake job offers, leading to army conscription. Charanjit last communicated with his son in September before he went missing. Desperate, the family sought help from leaders, but efforts were futile.
Videos of Samarjeet and other Indians pleading for rescue surfaced on social media. Charanjit disclosed financial struggles and no contact from the governments concerning compensation. The family is left mourning with little support.
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