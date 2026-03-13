New Delhi Governor Sandhu's Proactive Start
New Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has commenced his role by engaging in review meetings with senior officers. Emphasizing collaboration, Sandhu has focused on security, civic issues, and effective governance. Detailed discussions were held with the Police and Municipal Commissioners on pressing city matters.
- Country:
- India
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, began his tenure with a vigorous agenda of review meetings, signaling his intent to address critical city issues.
Sworn in on Tuesday as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor, Sandhu swiftly engaged with senior officials, including Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, to address sectors like security, law enforcement, and civic management.
The LG placed strong emphasis on inter-departmental coordination, preparedness, and response efficacy, particularly focusing on pressing matters such as cybercrime, waste management, and regulatory transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lucknow's Green Corridor: A Pathway to Progress and Security
Rahul Gandhi's Bold Assertions on Nehru, Kanshi Ram, and Energy Security
Security Breach at Jamia Millia Islamia: Students Demand Action
Poland's EU Defence Funding Clash: Sovereignty vs. Security
VIP Security Under Scrutiny: Post-Assassination Bid Reforms