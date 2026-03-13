New Delhi Governor Sandhu's Proactive Start

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, began his tenure with a vigorous agenda of review meetings, signaling his intent to address critical city issues.

Sworn in on Tuesday as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor, Sandhu swiftly engaged with senior officials, including Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, to address sectors like security, law enforcement, and civic management.

The LG placed strong emphasis on inter-departmental coordination, preparedness, and response efficacy, particularly focusing on pressing matters such as cybercrime, waste management, and regulatory transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)