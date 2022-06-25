Left Menu

Assam Class 12 exam results to be declared on June 27

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations on June 27, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 10:34 IST
Assam Class 12 exam results to be declared on June 27
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations on June 27, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that the examination result will be declared at 9 am.

"Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results," Sarma said in a tweet. Students can check their Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Students can check their results online using their roll numbers. This year HS examinations were held from March 15 to April 12.

Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, in Arts it was 98.93 per cent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 per cent.

Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022