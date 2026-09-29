Odisha CM Majhi stresses collective responsibility for child nutrition at POSHAN Maah event

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of Deputy CM and Women and Child Development Minister Pravati Parida, participated in the state-level celebrations of “Angan Ka Utsav” and the 9th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah-2026 in Bhubaneswar. During the programme, the CM Majhi distributed school bags containing essential learning kits to pre-school children, aimed at supporting early childhood education, encouraging regular attendance and providing children with learning materials.

The CM also felicitated Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers and ASHA workers for their contribution to maternal and child health and welfare services. Addressing the event, Majhi said healthy mothers and children are the foundation of a strong society, and credited Anganwadi Workers and ANMs for contributing to improvements in maternal and child health indicators in Odisha.

Stressing that child nutrition is a collective responsibility, Majhi urged fathers, grandparents and the wider community to actively participate in childcare and ensure proper nutrition for children. He appealed to parents to encourage children to participate in games, physical activities, singing, dancing and reading, instead of spending excessive time on mobile phones. He also highlighted the state’s POSHAN activities, with more than 46 lakh activities conducted, and called for nutrition awareness to continue beyond POSHAN Maah.

The CM also highlighted initiatives including Subhadra Yojana and Lakhpati Didi, and urged collective efforts towards safe motherhood and the healthy physical, mental and intellectual development of every child. Meanwhile, sharing the details of the events, Majhi said moments spent in the compan children remain unforgettable for him.

On X, he wrote, "Today, the moments spent in the company of those little children remain forever unforgettable and cherished for me. Their innocent laughter and affectionate words have filled my heart with boundless joy and soulful contentment." "These little children are indeed the soul and bright future of our Odisha; keeping them safe and well-nourished, and building a prosperous and developed Odisha for tomorrow, is our collective resolve," Odisha CM added. (ANI)