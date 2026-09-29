Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg push for 2040 EU renewable energy target

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 17:01 IST
Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg push for 2040 EU renewable energy target

Spain, Portugal, and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to set a ‌2040 target to expand renewable energy, in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, setting up a clash with other EU countries who want the goal to include nuclear power. The European Commission is preparing a raft of new EU energy policies to steer the ‌bloc's energy strategy after 2030. The EU has a target to increase the share of renewable sources in its overall ‌energy consumption by 2030 to 42.5%, but currently no 2040 goal.

"Investors need to have clear signals," Spanish Energy Minister Sara Aagesen told reporters on Tuesday about why Spain wants a renewables goal. The three countries said in the letter to EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, dated 25 September and seen by Reuters: "Renewables are ⁠proven and ​competitive solutions that can be deployed ⁠in the EU at scale and on time."

Pointing to the impact of the war with Iran, it said: "A high reliance on fossil fuels puts ⁠our economies and citizens in a vulnerable position. Because of geopolitical uncertainties, and as shown by the consequences of the blockage of the Strait of ​Hormuz, we need to act fast to cut dependencies." However, their call sets up a clash with other ⁠EU governments, who want a broader "clean energy" goal that would include nuclear power - an energy source which nations including France and Sweden have championed to reduce greenhouse ⁠gas emissions ​and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports.

"We definitely have to see nuclear as part of the solution," Finland's Climate Minister Sari Multala told reporters on Tuesday, at a meeting of EU energy ministers. The EU has no targets to expand ⁠nuclear energy, because some member countries - such as Austria and Luxembourg - firmly oppose the energy source, citing concerns about safety and nuclear ⁠waste.

As EU consumers struggle with ⁠rising energy and fuel prices due to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Aagesen said Spain and five other countries have asked the EU to consider measures to capture companies' windfall profits from ‌high energy prices.

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