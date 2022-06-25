Left Menu

NTC Group unveils two new businesses - Boxory Logistics, Cargonix Xpress

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:13 IST
Diversified business conglomerate NTC Group under its flagship company NTC Logistics has unveiled two new verticals -- Boxory Logistics Pvt Ltd and Cargonix Xpress Pvt Ltd -- as part of consolidating its operations in the country, an official said on Saturday.

Boxory Logistics would focus on freight services like air freight, multi-city transportation, warehousing, while Cargonix Xpress would be focused on same day delivery, milk run among others.

At an event here, the company unveiled a 70 metre truck trailer for the first time in the country which would be used for transporting windmill blades.

NTC Group company MAHA Auto Components has manufactured the truck trailer to serve the renewable energy logistics space, a company statement said here.

Equipped with advanced features like load sensing valves, anti-lock braking systems among many others, the trailer ensures safety and reliability by providing more thrust to logistics of windmill blades, company chairman K Chandramohan said in a company statement.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu formally unveiled the truck at an event held here in the presence of Chandramohan among senior officials.

According to Chandramohan, the company has been taking up projects in the renewable energy sector under its entity -- Everrenew Energy -- which offers logistics to site construction activities for wind and solar projects.

Besides serving the domestic market, the NTC Group has presence overseas including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and has entered into partnerships with companies in Asia, Australia, the Middle East among others.

The company has strengthened its presence abroad with the opening of a new office in Malaysia recently, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

