PLI scheme for apparel sector on the anvil

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the government is considering to roll out the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the apparel sector to boost domestic manufacturing and exports.

He said that discussions on the same are underway between the textiles ministry, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and Niti Aayog.

''We are keen to support the apparel manufacturing sector and we are considering coming out with another PLI scheme. Dialogue is going on between textiles, DPIIT and Niti Aayog and in consultation with industry participants, we will be shortly devising a scheme, which we will put up before the Cabinet for their approval,'' Goyal told reporters here.

The government has announced the PLI scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for over a dozen sectors, including man-made fibre, technical textiles, white goods, medical devices, and automobiles and auto components.

He also said that the textiles exports are increasing at a healthy rate and the exports may reach USD 100 billion (Rs 8 lakh crore) in the next five years from the current about USD 44 billion. The textiles industry, he said, is also looking at doubling the domestic production to Rs 20 lakh crore in the next five years.

''This will help in creating job opportunities, attract investments, promote startups and MSMEs,'' the minister added.

When asked about any plan to extend the waiver of customs duty on cotton imports beyond September 30, Goyal, who also holds textiles portfolio, said that cotton textile prices are easing and ''I do not think there is a need to extend it beyond September, but if required, we may extend it for a month''.

On the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks scheme, he said that several states, including Tamil Nadu, have put up allocations to set up Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks and the ministry is assessing those applications.

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textile map.

Talking about free trade agreements, Goyal said that negotiations are fast progressing with Canada, the UK, European Union and Israel.

Regions like GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Eurasian Economic Union too are keen on early conclusion of negotiations for trade pacts with India.

''These series of FTAs will give a competitive edge to our exporters in boosting exports and creation of jobs and attract thousands of crores of investments all over India,'' the minister said.

Goyal also said the textiles and pharma ministries would work to provide affordable sanitary napkins under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

On National Textile Corporation, he said that ''we should allow the private sector…we are examining whether NTC can run profitably and professionally. So far, it hasn't been''. The minister said that global brands like Zara, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M and Puma are clients of garment manufacturers of Tiruppur.