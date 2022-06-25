Left Menu

Coast Guard continues to monitor sunken vessel off Mangaluru coast

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:36 IST
Coast Guard continues to monitor sunken vessel off Mangaluru coast
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) continued to monitor the situation around the grounded merchant ship MV Princess Miral off the Ullal shore near here for any probable leakage of oil from the ship.

Along with the district administration and other stakeholders, coordination is being done for the shoreline clean-up in case of any oil spill, an ICG release here said on Saturday.

Constant surveillance has been undertaken by Coast Guard aircraft and ships in the area around the vessel and onshore for pollution response since June 21 after the vessel ran aground.

A fully equipped pollution control vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak from Porbandar, arrived on Saturday morning off New Mangalore and joined the pollution response operation at sea along with ICG ships and aircraft.

As of date, nine ICG ships and resource agencies and three Coast Guard aircraft are on task for assessment and monitoring the sea area off New Mangalore.

These assets are continuing the necessary preventive measures. Nethravati river is in close proximity of the vessel, which is grounded close to shore, therefore as a precautionary measure, the river mouth has been barricaded from the seaward side using inflatable booms so as to prevent containment of the river in case of any leakage of oil from the ship.

Coast Guard pollution response team and experts are continuously analysing the situation and also assisting the state administration and New Mangalore Port authorities by conducting pollution response operation and shoreline clean-up training sessions and mock drills, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022