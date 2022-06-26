G7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are having "very constructive" discussions on a possible cap on Russian oil imports, a German government source said on Saturday shortly before the start of the G7 summit. "We are on a good path to reach an agreement," the official said.

Sanctions on Russian energy have had the unwanted side-effect of sending energy prices soaring, which has led to Russia earning more from exports even as volumes fall.

