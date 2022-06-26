Left Menu

G7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 02:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are having "very constructive" discussions on a possible cap on Russian oil imports, a German government source said on Saturday shortly before the start of the G7 summit. "We are on a good path to reach an agreement," the official said.

Sanctions on Russian energy have had the unwanted side-effect of sending energy prices soaring, which has led to Russia earning more from exports even as volumes fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

