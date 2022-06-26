UK, U.S., Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports

Britain, the United States, Japan, and Canada will ban new imports of Russian gold as part of measures aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the British government said on Sunday.

The ban is due to come into force shortly and will apply to newly mined or refined gold. It will not affect Russian-origin gold that has been previously exported from Russia, the British government added.

