Qatar to host indirect talks between Iran and U.S. on reviving 2015 nuclear deal
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:55 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a media adviser to the Iranian nuclear team was quoted on Monday as saying.
"Iran chose Qatar to host because it is our friend," Mohammad Marandi told the semi-official ISNA news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Tehran
- United States
- Iran
- Qatar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian state-controlled media say Mahan Air aircraft seized in Argentina; no official confirmation
Argentine authorities impound Venezuelan aircraft, Iranian state media say
Iranian state media say Argentine authorities impound Mahan Air aircraft
UPDATE 2-Argentine authorities impound Venezuelan aircraft, Iranian state media say
Cargo jet with Iranian crewmembers stuck in Argentina