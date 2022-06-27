Left Menu

PM Modi to discuss important global issues with world leaders at G7 Summit

PTI | Elmau | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:49 IST
PM Modi to discuss important global issues with world leaders at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit here in Germany in which leaders of the world's seven richest countries will discuss various important global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food security, and counter-terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, will exchange views with the leaders of the bloc and its partners on issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, and democracy.

"I will be attending the G-7 Summit today in which we will discuss various important global issues," he said on Twitter.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

The leaders of the world's seven richest countries are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

In his remarks ahead of his departure, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognize the democracies of the global south as its partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022