France wants Iran, Venezuela return to oil markets

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
France wants sanctions-hit Iran and Venezuela to return to the oil markets to alleviate a Russian squeeze of energy supplies that has spiked prices, a French presidency official said on Monday.

It also wants a planned mechanism to cap the price of oil to be as broad as possible and not be limited to Russian output.

The French official also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told G7 leaders on Monday morning that the conditions were not right to negotiate with Russia and wanted to be in a position of strength before beginning any negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

