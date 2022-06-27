Left Menu

Haryana cabinet gives nod to supplementary PPA with Adani Power

It sought a renegotiation of the PPA and related issues, especially seeking complete pass through of imported coal costs, said the government statement.Keeping in view of the various options available to it and to ensure availability of power at the most reasonable cost, the Haryana DISCOMs negotiated and came to an understanding on the following points and sought Cabinet approval in this regard, the statement said.The approval has been given to surrender imported coal-based capacity of 224 MW and to retain a total capacity of 1,200 MW at Haryana periphery to be generated with domestic coal only.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:01 IST
Haryana cabinet gives nod to supplementary PPA with Adani Power
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet here on Monday gave approval regarding signing of a supplementary power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd, months after the power firm stopped supply of power due to rising prices of imported coal.

The approval was given in a meeting of the state cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a state government statement said.

Haryana discoms had entered into two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 712 MW each with Adani Power Limited, both dated August 7, 2008, at a levelised tariff of Rs 2.94 per unit for 25 years, for the procurement of contracted capacity of 1,424 MW in aggregate from Mundra power project in Gujarat.

''The APL had stopped supply of power since September 2021 on the ground of it suffering losses in view of higher operational cost due to increased rate of imported coal. It sought a renegotiation of the PPA and related issues, especially seeking complete pass through of imported coal costs,'' said the government statement.

''Keeping in view of the various options available to it and to ensure availability of power at the most reasonable cost, the Haryana DISCOMs negotiated and came to an understanding on the following points and sought Cabinet approval in this regard,'' the statement said.

The approval has been given ''to surrender imported coal-based capacity of 224 MW and to retain a total capacity of 1,200 MW at Haryana periphery to be generated with domestic coal only''. The rest will be imported coal based, which if scheduled, will be paid with pass through of imported coal cost and other related costs.

The council of Ministers approved in principle the proposal to withdraw and settle all pending litigations before various forums and courts, and draft supplementary PPA with APL, subject to concurrence on the same by the Advocate General, Haryana and consequent outstanding payments to APL, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022