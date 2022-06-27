Left Menu

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks over tea in Germany

27-06-2022
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks over tea in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met French President Emmanuel Macron here and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues over a cup of tea.

Prime Minister Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7.

The two leaders held their talks over a tea break on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

Earlier, the bonhomie between Modi and Macron was on full display as they hugged and briefly chatted after the group photo. As the G7 leaders went inside the summit venue, the two leaders continued with their discussion and went inside together.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

