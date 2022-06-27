Left Menu

Telangana govt to transfer money under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme to farmers accounts from June 28

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:27 IST
The Telangana government would transfer money into the bank accounts of farmers under its 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme from Tuesday, for the Kharif season.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the scheme and said 68.10 lakh farmers are eligible for it.

More than 1.50 crore acres would get the benefit under the initiative and Rs 7,521.80 crores is ready for disbursal, he said in a release.

The minister advised farmers to focus on the cultivation of Cotton, Toor dal and other pulses and oil seeds which have high demand in the market.

The state government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons under the scheme.

According to a recent release, Rs 50,447.33 crore has been spent so far in eight phases since the introduction of the scheme (in 2018-19).

