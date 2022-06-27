Left Menu

Four dead, 70 injured in toxic gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba port - state TV

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:49 IST
Four people died and 70 were injured in a toxic gas leak from a storage tank in Jordan's Aqaba port, state TV reported on Monday.

Specialised teams were dealing with the leak after a tank filled with toxic gas fell during its transportation, leading to a gas leak at the site, state news agency Petra said, citing the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

