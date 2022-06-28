US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down, dragged lower by growth stocks

U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with few catalysts to fuel investor sentiment as they approach the half-way point of a year in which the equity markets have been slammed by heightened inflation worries and tightening Fed policy. The major U.S. stock indexes lost ground after oscillating earlier in the session, with weakness in interest rate sensitive megacaps such as Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc providing the heaviest drag.

"The reason for lack of direction this week and next week is investors are looking for what’s going to happen in the second quarter reporting period," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. All three indexes are on course to notch two straight quarterly declines for the first time since 2015. They also appear set to post losses for June, which would mark three consecutive down months for the tech-heavy Nasdaq, its longest losing streak since 2015.

The S&P was on track to report its fifth worst year-to-date price decline since 1962 as of Friday, Stovall said. "Every time the SPX rose by more than 20% in a year it fell by an average of 11% starting relatively early in the new year. And all years where the decline started in the first half got back to break even before the year was out."

"No guarantee that’s going to happen this year, but the market could surprise us to the upside," Stovall said. Rising oil prices helped put energy stocks out front, with economically sensitive smallcaps and semiconductors and transports also outperforming the broader market.

Economic data surprised to the upside, with new orders for durable goods and pending home sales beating expectations and adding credence to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's assertion that the economy is robust enough to withstand the central bank's attempts to rein in decades-high inflation without sliding into recession. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 11.69 points, or 0.30%, to end at 3,900.05 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 105.70 points, or 0.91%, to 11,501.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.57 points, or 0.18%, to 31,445.11.

With several weeks to go until second-quarter reporting commences, 130 S&P 500 companies have pre-announced. Of those, 45 have been positive and 77 have been negative, resulting in a negative/positive ratio of 1.7 stronger than the first quarter but weaker than a year ago, according to Refinitiv data. Shares of retail stock trading platform Robinhood Markets rose after media reports said Goldman Sachs changed the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

But the broker's double downgrade of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc's shares to "sell" from "buy", sent its stock sliding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)