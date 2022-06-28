Left Menu

Grain stocks in Aqaba unaffected by toxic gas leak in port -official

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 01:33 IST
The grain stockpile in Jordan's Aqaba port is safe after a toxic gas leak there on Monday, state news agency Petra cited the general manager of Jordan Silos And Supply General Company as saying.

Work is protectively halted on Monday and Tuesday in the port for further checks, the general manager, Imad Ali Al-Tarawneh, said, according to Petra.

Al-Tarawneh added that sufficient wheat stocks are available.

