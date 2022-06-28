Left Menu

Punjab: Two students fall off Jalandhar hostel building during fight over birthday party, 1 dead

A birthday party turned fatal in Jalandhar after two students fell off the second floor of their hostel building following a scuffle.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:03 IST
Punjab: Two students fall off Jalandhar hostel building during fight over birthday party, 1 dead
Jalandhar ADCP Jaskiranjit S Teja.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A birthday party turned fatal in Jalandhar after two students fell off the second floor of their hostel building following a scuffle. While one died on the spot, the other is undergoing treatment.

According to police, a fight between the two had allegedly broken out over some money. Speaking to ANI, ADCP Jaskiranjit S Teja said, "Two students fell from the second floor after a scuffle broke out between students during a birthday party over the contribution of money. While one died, the second is being treated. A case has been registered under IPC section 304 against the boy admitted in the hospital."

Both the students hailed from Bihar according to DSW Sanjeev Naval of the DAV Institute of Engineering and Tech, where the two boys were sty. A case was registered under IPC section 304 against the hospitalised boy.

As per reports, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when an argument broke out between the two students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022