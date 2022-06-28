Left Menu

G7 urges partners to avoid trade curbs that may fuel food insecurity

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:37 IST
G7 urges partners to avoid trade curbs that may fuel food insecurity
  • Germany

The Group of Seven rich democracies on Tuesday called on their partners to avoid "unjustified" trade restrictions that increase market volatility and the risk to food security.

The G7 statement, issued at a summit in the Bavarian Alps, also committed to scaling up essential nutrition services to countries with the worst malnutrition levels.

