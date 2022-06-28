G7 urges partners to avoid trade curbs that may fuel food insecurity
Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The Group of Seven rich democracies on Tuesday called on their partners to avoid "unjustified" trade restrictions that increase market volatility and the risk to food security.
The G7 statement, issued at a summit in the Bavarian Alps, also committed to scaling up essential nutrition services to countries with the worst malnutrition levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alps
- Group of Seven
- Bavarian
Advertisement