Left Menu

Coast Guard continues efforts to remove fuel from sunken ship

Indian Coast Guard ICG is maintaining constant liaison with the Director General of Shipping for early employment of a salvour by the owner or Protection and Indemnity clubs, for early removal of 220 tonnes of fuel from the grounded MV Princess Miral off the coast here, Karnataka Coast Guard commander DIG S B Venkatesh said.The Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been monitoring the vessel for any possible oil spill since it ran aground on June 21.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:31 IST
Coast Guard continues efforts to remove fuel from sunken ship
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is maintaining constant liaison with the Director General of Shipping for early employment of a salvour by the owner or Protection and Indemnity clubs, for early removal of 220 tonnes of fuel from the grounded MV Princess Miral off the coast here, Karnataka Coast Guard commander DIG S B Venkatesh said.

The Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been monitoring the vessel for any possible oil spill since it ran aground on June 21. All other agencies are kept at short notice to respond to any emergent situation, a release here said.

As the vessel ran aground very close to the coast, the Coast Guard has been assisting state authorities to prepare for shoreline clean-up by conducting training sessions for potential participants. Mock drills were conducted on Panambur, Tannirbhavi and Ullal beaches in the last three days. An inter-tidal boom has also been laid on the Nethravati river mouth as a precautionary measure to prevent oil spill. Fishermen in the area have been warned against venturing into the sea near the sunken vessel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022