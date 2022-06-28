Mandaviya reviews preparations for India-Chem event

Chemical and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the preparation for the upcoming 12th edition of India-Chem to be held in October.

The three-day event beginning October 6, 2022 will be organised in association with industry body FICCI.

Mandaviya also launched a brochure with the theme 'Vision 2030 – Chemicals and Petrochemicals Build India, an official statement said.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba, Secretary Arti Ahuja and members of FICCI were present in the review meeting.

''The event will showcase tremendous potential and supportive government policy for sustainable growth in the sector. It will also provide a platform for domestic and international investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances...,'' Mandaviya said.

While the government has been providing a favourable ecosystem for global investors with its ''ease of business'' policies and incentives, the upcoming global event will showcase India as a favourable destination for investors and stakeholders in the chemicals sector, he added.

Currently, the market size of the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals sector is USD 178 billion. India is the sixth largest chemicals producer in the world and exports to more than 175 countries. It accounts for 13 per cent of India's total exports.

