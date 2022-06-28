Railways orders construction of foot over bridge Amb Andaura Railway Station

Union Minister for Railways has ordered construction of a foot over bridge Amb Andaura Railway Station. The foot-over bridge will connect the station to Jama Masjid and will ease the access of the Masjid from the railway station. The tender for the construction has been opened and the groundwork is expected to begin soon.

The order has come after a request for the over bridge was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur to Union Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on 1st June 2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)