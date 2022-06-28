Left Menu

Railways orders construction of foot over bridge Amb Andaura Railway Station

The tender for the construction has been opened and the ground work is expected to begin soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:49 IST
Railways orders construction of foot over bridge Amb Andaura Railway Station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Railways has ordered construction of a foot over bridge Amb Andaura Railway Station. The foot-over bridge will connect the station to Jama Masjid and will ease the access of the Masjid from the railway station. The tender for the construction has been opened and the groundwork is expected to begin soon.

The order has come after a request for the over bridge was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur to Union Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on 1st June 2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022