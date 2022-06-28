Left Menu

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 10% from last year

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:00 IST
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 10% from last year
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African farmers are expected to harvest 10% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 14.679 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.470 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.208 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Also Read: At least 22 young people die in South African tavern

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022