UP govt to distribute 35 crore saplings free of cost to achieve its plantation target

UP govt to distribute 35 crore saplings free of cost to achieve its plantation target
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved on Tuesday a proposal to provide 35 crore saplings free of cost to government departments, social organizations and farmers to achieve its plantation target.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''The proposal to provide free 35 crore saplings from government nurseries to departments, social organizations, farmers and others has been approved by the cabinet,'' according to an official statement issued here.

The state government has fixed the target of planting 35 crore saplings in 2022-23.

While 12.6 crore saplings are to be planted by forest, environment and climate change departments, 22.4 crore saplings are to be planted with taking support of various departments, farmers, NGOs and others.

The cabinet also approved Rs 386.10 lakh for the phase-1 development of Nishadraj park, Shringverpur Dham, in Prayagraj.

The park, associated with the Ramayana, has historical and archaeological significance.

