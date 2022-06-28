Mandaviya chairs review meeting for upcoming 12th edition of India Chem-2022

The Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a meeting for planning the upcoming edition of India Chem-2022 at Shastri Bhawan. This year will mark the 12th edition of the event with a theme of "Vision 2030-Chem and Petrochemicals Build India."

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the event will showcase a tremendous potential and supportive government policy for sustainable growth in the sector. "It will also provide a platform for domestic & international investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances to further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India, make for the World' mission," said Mandaviya.

He also launched the brochure for the event and said that it will be a platform to provide an opportunity to identify investors and opportunities. "While the Government of India has been providing a favourable ecosystem for global investors with its "Ease of Business" policies and incentives, the upcoming global event will showcase India as a favourable destination for investors and stakeholders in the chemicals sector," he added.

Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry in a statement said that Being one of the largest composite events of the chemical and petrochemical sector in the Asia-Pacific Region, the flagship event of the 12th edition of India Chem-2022 will be organized by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in association with FICCI from October 6-8, 2022. " Market Size of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector is currently USD 178 Billion. This sector supports the PM's initiative of 'Make-in-India' and make it for the World.The chemicals and Petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub. India is not only the 6th largest chemicals producer in the World but also exports Chemicals to more than 175 countries. It accounts for 13% of India's total exports," read an official statement.

The India Chem exhibition aims to showcase the huge potential of the Indian Chemical industry and different industry segments (e.g. Chemicals, Petrochemical, Agrochemical Industry, Process and machinery) has in terms of a favourable ecosystem provided through supportive government policy, major investment opportunities for investors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)