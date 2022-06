BRIEF-U.S. Authorities Stopped Ship Traveling From Russia To Louisiana With Cargo Of Fuel Products - WSJ

June 28 (Reuters) -

* OIL TANKER IS STOPPED BY U.S. ON TRANSIT FROM RUSSIAN PORT TO NEW ORLEANS - WSJ

* OIL TANKER STOPPED BY U.S. WAS CHARTERED BY COMMODITIES TRADER VITOL, WHICH SAID IT COMPLIED WITH SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA - WSJ Source text for Eikon: https://on.wsj.com/3AenIkO

