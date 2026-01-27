Left Menu

EU Pressures Google over Digital Market Act Compliance

The European Commission is pushing Alphabet's Google to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, which aims to foster competition and transparency. Google's Senior Competition Counsel, Clare Kelly, expressed concerns that additional rules might hinder user privacy, security, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:24 IST
EU Pressures Google over Digital Market Act Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has initiated steps to ensure Alphabet's Google adheres to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), a move confirmed in their Tuesday statement.

"Android is open by design, and we're already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA," stated Clare Kelly, Google's Senior Competition Counsel. She voiced apprehension concerning potential new regulations, citing fears they might compromise user privacy, security, and stifle innovation.

Google asserts these additional rules are often the result of competitor grievances and not necessarily in the best interest of consumers, potentially posing a threat to the current digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026