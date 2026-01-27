EU Pressures Google over Digital Market Act Compliance
The European Commission is pushing Alphabet's Google to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, which aims to foster competition and transparency. Google's Senior Competition Counsel, Clare Kelly, expressed concerns that additional rules might hinder user privacy, security, and innovation.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has initiated steps to ensure Alphabet's Google adheres to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), a move confirmed in their Tuesday statement.
"Android is open by design, and we're already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA," stated Clare Kelly, Google's Senior Competition Counsel. She voiced apprehension concerning potential new regulations, citing fears they might compromise user privacy, security, and stifle innovation.
Google asserts these additional rules are often the result of competitor grievances and not necessarily in the best interest of consumers, potentially posing a threat to the current digital ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bund Breather: European Bond Yields Reflect Fiscal Strategies Amid Policy Stability
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Horizon for the Automobile Industry
India's Controversial EU Trade Deal Sparks Outcry
India-EU Trade Pact: A New Era of Economic Partnership
India & EU Ink 'Mother of All Deals': A New Era of Trade and Growth