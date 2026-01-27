EU Pressures Google over Digital Market Act Compliance

The European Commission has initiated steps to ensure Alphabet's Google adheres to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), a move confirmed in their Tuesday statement.

"Android is open by design, and we're already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA," stated Clare Kelly, Google's Senior Competition Counsel. She voiced apprehension concerning potential new regulations, citing fears they might compromise user privacy, security, and stifle innovation.

Google asserts these additional rules are often the result of competitor grievances and not necessarily in the best interest of consumers, potentially posing a threat to the current digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)