Elina Svitolina's Triumph: Quarterfinal Victory at Australian Open
Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2, advancing to her first Australian Open semi-final. Svitolina’s victory over the American was marked by Gauff’s struggles on serve. The win ensures Svitolina's return to the top 10 tennis rankings, fulfilling her post-maternity comeback goals.
Elina Svitolina secured an emphatic victory over Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarter-finals, winning 6-1 6-2. The result marked the 12th seed's first entry into the Melbourne Park semi-finals, coming after Svitolina navigated a challenging path back to top form post-maternity leave.
Svitolina's return to tennis prominence is underscored by her consistent form, set to elevate her into the top 10 rankings once again next week. Her determination paid off after setting a target to re-enter the elite circle following her 2022 maternity hiatus.
Gauff, meanwhile, struggled with service issues, committing multiple double faults and ultimately allowing Svitolina to dominate the match. Despite efforts to adjust her equipment amid intense heat, Gauff couldn't recover, culminating in a moment of visible frustration captured inside the venue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
