Russia has not been informed about U.S. detention of oil tanker -Ifax cites minister

Russia has not yet been informed about the detention of a tanker with Russian oil products by U.S. authorities, Interfax cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. authorities stopped an oil tanker traveling from Russia to New Orleans to check whether the product it was carrying was Russian in origin, a source confirmed to Reuters and a spokesperson for the company that chartered it said it was not.

