Left Menu

Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns

As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russias minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the countrys businesses could suffer if the trend persists.The ruble hit all-time lows in the first weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February, dropping as much as 50, to 150 against the U.S. dollar.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:33 IST
Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns
Russian ruble. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia's minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country's businesses could suffer if the trend persists.

The ruble hit all-time lows in the first weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February, dropping as much as 50%, to 150 against the U.S. dollar. It then began recovering, and this month has reached its highest exchange rate since May 2015.

The Russian Central Bank's official exchange rate Wednesday was 52.9 to the dollar. Although the rate is seen by some as a sign that Russia is weathering Western sanctions, the strong ruble makes Russian exports more expensive.

"I think my colleagues will confirm that the profitability of many industries, even export-oriented, has become negative at the current exchange rate," economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

''If such a situation will last for several more months, I think many enterprises may come to the idea not only of curtailing investment processes but also of the need to adjust current production plans and reduce production volumes," he said.

Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina this month suggested that Russia should broadly reorient its economy away from relying on revenue from exports.

Analysts say the ruble's strength reflects high global prices for oil and natural gas and that wide-ranging sanctions mean Russia is buying fewer imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022