BUZZ-Patterson Companies eyes best day in 1-1/2 years on robust profit forecast

** Shares of dental and vet supplies firm Patterson Companies Inc rise 8.9% to $30.44, on track for biggest one-day pct gain since Dec 2020 **PDCO forecasts 2023 adj EPS range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share, above analysts' estimate of $2.24, per Refinitiv data

** Posts Q4 2022 adj profit of 71 cents/share on revenue of $1.64 billion, also above estimates ** The current average analyst rating on the stock is "hold," per Refinitiv

** PDCO shares up ~3.5% YTD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)