Left Menu

BUZZ-Patterson Companies eyes best day in 1-1/2 years on robust profit forecast

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:20 IST
BUZZ-Patterson Companies eyes best day in 1-1/2 years on robust profit forecast

** Shares of dental and vet supplies firm Patterson Companies Inc rise 8.9% to $30.44, on track for biggest one-day pct gain since Dec 2020 **PDCO forecasts 2023 adj EPS range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share, above analysts' estimate of $2.24, per Refinitiv data

** Posts Q4 2022 adj profit of 71 cents/share on revenue of $1.64 billion, also above estimates ** The current average analyst rating on the stock is "hold," per Refinitiv

** PDCO shares up ~3.5% YTD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022