BUZZ-Patterson Companies eyes best day in 1-1/2 years on robust profit forecast
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:20 IST
** Shares of dental and vet supplies firm Patterson Companies Inc rise 8.9% to $30.44, on track for biggest one-day pct gain since Dec 2020 **PDCO forecasts 2023 adj EPS range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share, above analysts' estimate of $2.24, per Refinitiv data
** Posts Q4 2022 adj profit of 71 cents/share on revenue of $1.64 billion, also above estimates ** The current average analyst rating on the stock is "hold," per Refinitiv
** PDCO shares up ~3.5% YTD
