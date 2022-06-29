Left Menu

Canada in talks with Europe about stepping up energy exports -foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:41 IST
Canada in talks with Europe about stepping up energy exports -foreign minister

Canada is in talks with European partners including Spain and Germany about how to step up energy exports from its east coast, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.

"It is important for Canada to be able to step up and to help our European friends that are dealing with very difficult energy realities," Joly told reporters.

"We need to do it in a way that we're also dealing with the climate change issue. And this is exactly the conversations we're having, particularly with the Germans and also with the Spanish," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022