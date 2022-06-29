Left Menu

Kraft Heinz: confident of resolution in Tesco pricing dispute

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday it was confident it could resolve a dispute with Tesco after the British supermarket said some products were not available due to a pricing dispute.

A spokesperson said that in the challenging economic environment – with commodity and production costs rising - it was looking at ways to provide value for customers "through price, size and packs" without compromising on quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

