Kraft Heinz: confident of resolution in Tesco pricing dispute

Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday it was confident it could resolve a dispute with Tesco after the British supermarket said some products were not available due to a pricing dispute.

A spokesperson said that in the challenging economic environment – with commodity and production costs rising - it was looking at ways to provide value for customers "through price, size and packs" without compromising on quality.

