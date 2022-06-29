Left Menu

Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies to benefit small farmers: PM Modi

Modi said, Todays Cabinet decision on computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies PACS will benefit crores of farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers.

Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies to benefit small farmers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet's decision on computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies will benefit crores of farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers. It will also enhance transparency and lead to better service delivery, he said. The Centre on Wednesday decided to computerise all functional 63,000 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) over the next five years with a budget outlay of Rs 2,516 crore in order to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in their operations.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also facilitate PACS to diversify their business and undertake multiple activities. Modi said, ''Today's Cabinet decision on computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) will benefit crores of farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers. It will also enhance transparency and lead to better service delivery.'' Majority of the PACS are not computerised and are still functioning manually, resulting in inefficiency and trust deficit in these societies.

