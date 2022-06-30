Xerox CEO John Visentin dies

Printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Visentin has died due to complications from an ongoing illness.

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox's president and chief operations officer will serve as interim CEO, the company added. Visentin, who was also the vice chairman of the company, joined Xerox as its CEO in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)