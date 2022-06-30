Left Menu

Xerox CEO John Visentin dies

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 02:38 IST
Xerox CEO John Visentin dies

Printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Visentin has died due to complications from an ongoing illness.

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox's president and chief operations officer will serve as interim CEO, the company added. Visentin, who was also the vice chairman of the company, joined Xerox as its CEO in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
3
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022